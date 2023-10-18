Lotte Chemical suspends plant operations amid low demand. x/ brecordernews

KARACHI: Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, a manufacturer and seller of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA), said on Tuesday it will temporarily halt production at its plant in Karachi due to lower demand from downstream industries.

The company notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will suspend operations from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29, both days inclusive. "Due to lower downstream demand and to efficiently manage inventory and production, the management of the company has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations," the notice said.

Lotte Chemical is the latest among several Pakistani manufacturers that have announced temporary closures or cutbacks in production amid a slowdown in the economy and a decline in consumer spending. On Monday, Indus Motor Company, the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, said it will shut down its plant for a month starting from Oct. 16, citing inventory shortages and supply chain disruptions. Other companies that have announced temporary closures in October include Agriauto Industries Limited, a maker of auto parts, Shahzad Textile Mills Limited, a producer of cotton yarn, and Elahi Cotton Mills Limited (ECML.KA), a spinning mill.