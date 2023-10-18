Rupee drops for first time in six weeks on import pressure. AFP/File

KARACHI: The rupee weakened for the first time in six weeks, snapping a rally that had made it the best-performing currency in Asia this month and had seen it appreciate by more than 10 percent.

Analysts said the currency correction was expected, given the increase in importers' demand for US dollars.

The rupee closed at 277.03 to the dollar in the interbank market, down from its close of 276.83 on Monday. For the day, the local unit decreased by 20 paisas or 0.07 percent.

In the open market, the currency dropped 50 paisas to 277.50 against the US dollar. However, according to rates published by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the rupee held steady at 277 for the second straight session.

Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited, said the demand for dollars by importers put an end to the rupee's continuous recovery. Based solely on Pakistan's real effective exchange rate (REER), which is around 100, the currency seems to be fairly valued for the time being.

"It appears that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) November review of Pakistan's loan program will determine the future direction of the rupee," Abbas said.

"In addition, the currency's path will probably be determined by the IMF's loan disbursements, multilateral inflows, import, export, and remittance performance, as well as foreign direct investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council initiative."

It will become clearer in the coming sessions whether the rupee is stabilizing around its present levels or headed for a more significant correction. Abbas expects that the rupee will consolidate at a level of 275–280 in relation to the dollar.

Pakistan's REER touched 103 on Tuesday, reaching a one-year high, according to JS Global. Analysts stated that the rupee's upward trend had reversed and that a correction was inevitable given the currency's ongoing gain.

The rupee's continued strengthening may have raised systemic risk. The demand for US currency for import payments may increase once again since the backlog of import documentation appears to be increasing. The rupee may be subject to significant pressure due to import-related outflows.

"I think there's some correction in PKR value after appreciating 10 percent against the dollar," said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

After the country's caretaker government took office in August, there was intense pressure on the rupee versus the dollar due to worries that the non-political caretaker setup may allow the currency to respond to market forces in line with IMF guidelines.

On September 5, the rupee tumbled to a record low of 307.1 versus the dollar. However, since the financial regulator and security agencies of the country started to crack down on illegal foreign exchange trade in grey and black markets, the rupee sharply recovered.

The country's interbank and open markets saw a surge in the supply of dollars due to the crackdown on black market operators operating in the informal market.

The rupee's persistent recovery was also aided by exporters' large dollar sales, which they made in expectation of a future increase in the value of the rupee.

As a result, during the last 28 trading sessions, the rupee gained Rs30.3, or 10.9 percent, against the US dollar in the interbank market.