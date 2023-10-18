Shaheen among several Pak players hit by viral infection. x/SouthAsiaIndex

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s preparations for the World Cup match against Australia have been disrupted as several key players are battling a viral infection.

The Pakistan squad practised at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening with six of their members -- Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Haris (reserve) and Zaman Khan (reserve) -- missing.

But team officials said they expect most of them to be fit for the Australia game, scheduled for Friday. Reports from India said Shaheen, Shafique, and Zaman were afflicted with high fever.

Leggie Usama Mir, who was in quarantine due to the ailment, has reportedly recovered and is available for selection. Usama was also unwell with flu when Pakistan took on India on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Shaheen, who has struggled to make an impact in his team´s three matches so far at the tournament, fell ill on arrival in Bengaluru.

Shaheen has been struggling with his pace and fitness and has been unimpressive in all three games at the World Cup where his four wickets have come at a cost of 139 runs. Shafique is currently in quarantine in his room with flu and fever.

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it,” the PCB said in a statement. “Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation.” Pakistan have won two of their three matches but lost a high-profile game against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on Saturday. — with input from agencies