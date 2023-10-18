Netherlands shock South Africa at Cricket World Cup

Netherlands' Logan van Beek celebrates after taking the vital wicket of South Africa's David Miller in the Cricket World Cup game in Dharamsala. AFP

DHARAMSALA: Netherlands defeated mighty South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as the European outsiders humiliated the Proteas for the second time in a year.

Chasing 246 to win, South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas. In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.Captain Scott Edwards smashed an undefeated 78 while Roelof van der Merwe returned to stun his homeland with a late cameo as the Netherlands made a fighting 245-8 against South Africa in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Edwards´s runs came off 69 balls and featured 10 fours and a six. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Van der Merwe, who played 13 ODIs for the Proteas before switching allegiance, hit a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with three fours and a six before he was caught behind off Lungi Ngidi.

Together, Edwards and Van der Merwe put on a crucial 64 for the eighth wicket after the Dutch were struggling at 112-6 at one stage in a game reduced to 43 overs a side following a delayed start due to rain.

“We would´ve liked a better start but we had to work with what we had and got a few at the end,” said Van der Merwe. “It´s is a good wicket but it is a bit two paced, there is a bit of up and down. We´ve got something on the board so you never know.”

Kagiso Rabada claimed his 150th ODI wicket as South Africa´s feared pace attack ripped through the Netherlands top order in chilly, damp conditions in the shadows of the Himalayas. Rabada reached his personal landmark when he struck with the first ball of his spell, cramping up opener Vikramjit Singh and forcing a top edge to Henrich Klaasen.

Singh had laboured to just two runs from 16 balls after the Dutch were put into bat. Rabada, playing in his 95th ODI, also acocunted for the dangerous Bas de Leede, lbw for two. Max O´Dowd, South African-born Colin Ackermann, who was man of the match when the Dutch shocked the Proteas at the T20 World Cup last year, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Teja Nidamanuru all reached double figures.

South Africa won the toss

Netherlands innings

Vikramjit c Klaasen b Rabada 2

O’Dowd c De Kock b Jansen 18

Ackermann b Coetzee 12

De Leede lbw b Rabada 2

Engelbrecht c Jansen b Ngidi 19

Nidamanuru lbw b Jansen 20

Edwards (c)†not out 78

Van Beek st †de Kock b Maharaj 10

Van der Merwe c †de Kock b Ngidi 29

Aryan not out 23

Extras: (lb 10, nb 1, w 21) 32

Total: (8 wickets, 43 overs) 245

Did not bat: Van Meekeren

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-40, 4-50, 5-82, 6-112, 7-140, 8-204

Bowling: Ngidi 9-1-57-2, Jansen 8-1-27-2, Rabada 9-1-56-2, Coetzee 8-0-57-1, Maharaj 9-0-38-1

South Africa innings

Bavuma b Der Merwe 16

De Kock c Edwards b Ackermann 20

Dussen c Dutt b Der Merwe 4

Markram b Meekeren 1

Klaasen c Vikramjit b Beek 28

Miller b Beek 43

Jansen b Meekeren 9

Coetzee c Edwards b de Leede 22

Maharaj c Edwards b Van Beek 40

Rabada c Engelbrecht b de Leede 9

Ngidi not out 7

Extras: (lb 2, n 1, w 7) 8

Total: (all out, 42.5 overs) 207

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-39, 3-42, 4-44, 5-89, 6-109, 7-145, 8-147, 9-166, 10-207

Bowling: Aryan 5-1-19-0, Van Beek 8.5-0-60-3, Ackermann 3-0-16-1, Meekeren 9-0-40-2

Der Merwe 9-0-34-2, De Leede 8-0-36-2

Result: Netherlands won by 38 runs

Player of the match: Scott Edwards

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough