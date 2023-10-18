Netherlands shock South Africa at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSALA: Netherlands defeated mighty South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as the European outsiders humiliated the Proteas for the second time in a year.
Chasing 246 to win, South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas. In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.Captain Scott Edwards smashed an undefeated 78 while Roelof van der Merwe returned to stun his homeland with a late cameo as the Netherlands made a fighting 245-8 against South Africa in the World Cup on Tuesday.
Edwards´s runs came off 69 balls and featured 10 fours and a six. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Van der Merwe, who played 13 ODIs for the Proteas before switching allegiance, hit a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with three fours and a six before he was caught behind off Lungi Ngidi.
Together, Edwards and Van der Merwe put on a crucial 64 for the eighth wicket after the Dutch were struggling at 112-6 at one stage in a game reduced to 43 overs a side following a delayed start due to rain.
“We would´ve liked a better start but we had to work with what we had and got a few at the end,” said Van der Merwe. “It´s is a good wicket but it is a bit two paced, there is a bit of up and down. We´ve got something on the board so you never know.”
Kagiso Rabada claimed his 150th ODI wicket as South Africa´s feared pace attack ripped through the Netherlands top order in chilly, damp conditions in the shadows of the Himalayas. Rabada reached his personal landmark when he struck with the first ball of his spell, cramping up opener Vikramjit Singh and forcing a top edge to Henrich Klaasen.
Singh had laboured to just two runs from 16 balls after the Dutch were put into bat. Rabada, playing in his 95th ODI, also acocunted for the dangerous Bas de Leede, lbw for two. Max O´Dowd, South African-born Colin Ackermann, who was man of the match when the Dutch shocked the Proteas at the T20 World Cup last year, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Teja Nidamanuru all reached double figures.
South Africa won the toss
Netherlands innings
Vikramjit c Klaasen b Rabada 2
O’Dowd c De Kock b Jansen 18
Ackermann b Coetzee 12
De Leede lbw b Rabada 2
Engelbrecht c Jansen b Ngidi 19
Nidamanuru lbw b Jansen 20
Edwards (c)†not out 78
Van Beek st †de Kock b Maharaj 10
Van der Merwe c †de Kock b Ngidi 29
Aryan not out 23
Extras: (lb 10, nb 1, w 21) 32
Total: (8 wickets, 43 overs) 245
Did not bat: Van Meekeren
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-40, 4-50, 5-82, 6-112, 7-140, 8-204
Bowling: Ngidi 9-1-57-2, Jansen 8-1-27-2, Rabada 9-1-56-2, Coetzee 8-0-57-1, Maharaj 9-0-38-1
South Africa innings
Bavuma b Der Merwe 16
De Kock c Edwards b Ackermann 20
Dussen c Dutt b Der Merwe 4
Markram b Meekeren 1
Klaasen c Vikramjit b Beek 28
Miller b Beek 43
Jansen b Meekeren 9
Coetzee c Edwards b de Leede 22
Maharaj c Edwards b Van Beek 40
Rabada c Engelbrecht b de Leede 9
Ngidi not out 7
Extras: (lb 2, n 1, w 7) 8
Total: (all out, 42.5 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-39, 3-42, 4-44, 5-89, 6-109, 7-145, 8-147, 9-166, 10-207
Bowling: Aryan 5-1-19-0, Van Beek 8.5-0-60-3, Ackermann 3-0-16-1, Meekeren 9-0-40-2
Der Merwe 9-0-34-2, De Leede 8-0-36-2
Result: Netherlands won by 38 runs
Player of the match: Scott Edwards
Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough
