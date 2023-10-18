FIFA president Gianni Infantino ‘shocked’ by Brussels attack

In this file photo taken on October 22, 2022 Gianni Infantino, president of football’s world governing body FIFA, attends a press conference following the FIFA Council meeting in Auckland. AFP

PARIS: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the shooting dead of two Swedish nationals before the Euro qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of two Swedish nationals in Brussels close to the stadium where Belgium were hosting Sweden in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of Belgium and Sweden, their respective national team players and football associations."

The two Swedish fans were shot dead on Monday near Brussels city centre, shortly before the Euro 2024 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The match went ahead as scheduled but was halted at half-time with the score at 1-1. The suspected attacker, a radicalised Tunisian national living illegally in Belgium, was killed by police on Tuesday.