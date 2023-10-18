PTI lawyer’s absence annoys LHC judge

Lahore High Court's (LHC) building. — LHC website

LAHORE: A judge of the Lahore High Court expressed displeasure over the absence of the lawyer of PTI chief Imran Khan while hearing appeals against the rejection of his bail in seven cases by the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Justice Alia Neelam, heading the two-member bench, asked if the PTI chief was not serious about pursuing his case then why the appeals were filed. Another lawyer for the PTI chairman told the court that the main counsel, Salman Safdar, could not appear as he was busy in Islamabad.

Justice Alia Neelam asked if appeals were not to be followed then why those were filed. The judge observed, wasn’t that a disrespect to the court? The judge also pointed out that there was a photocopy of the power of attorney attached instead of the original.

Another lawyer of the PTI chairman requested the court call for the relevant record, but the judge said that it could be called only when the chief lawyer would appear. The two-member bench adjourned the hearing until October 25 and directed that all relevant documents be brought.