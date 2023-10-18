Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Abbasi’s appeal against conviction

PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi. — Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Tuesday reserved its verdict on an appeal of PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi against his sentence in ephedrine quota case.

After hearing the concluding arguments of lawyers for the appellant and government, the bench — comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural — reserved the judgment which is likely to be announce on Wednesday (today).

Abbasi was awarded life imprisonment by a special court for control of narcotics substance (CNS) along with Rs1 million fine a few days before July 21, 2018.

The case against him and other co-accused was registered by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 2012 under Sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg ephedrine. He was contesting election against his main rival Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of Awami Muslim League from NA-60, Rawalpindi but he stood disqualified following the guilty verdict.

The appeal filed by Abbasi said the conviction was politically motivated, as only one out of eight suspects of the case was convicted and that was the appellant. It said the appellant never misused the ephedrine quota but the trial court ignored basic legal questions before handing down the impinged sentence.

It argued that the ephedrine did not fall within the definition of scheduled drug or controlled narcotics but the trial judge relied upon a definition of ephedrine explained on Google.