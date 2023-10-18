PIA flights suspended for lack of fuel supply

LAHORE: Several Pakistan International Airlines flights have been suspended due to a limited fuel supply.
According to an official spokesperson, 16 international and eight domestic flights of the national airline, which were scheduled for October 18, have been suspended due to limited fuel supply from PSO. The PIA spokesperson said that 24 flights were suspended Tuesday amid a lack of fuel supply.
Meanwhile, the departure times of several PIA flights have also been changed. Earlier, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) assured the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) of Rs100 million in daily payment. As per the details, the PSO set a condition to resume fuel supply to the national aircraft carrier after the payment of pending dues.
The PIA spokesperson said that the fuel will be supplied to the national airline upon payment of Rs100 million daily. However, PIA will inform PSO to provide fuel to its aircraft. The aircraft will get the fuel after approval from the national airline.
