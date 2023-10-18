Oil prices fall: KP govt plans 13pc cut in public transport fares

Passengers travelling in an overcrowded bus in Pakistan. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said on Tuesday the public transport fares were set to undergo a cut from 12 to 13 per cent in the province.

Speaking at a press conference at the Itlaa Cell of the Civil Secretariat, he said after a significant decline in oil prices, the provincial government was implementing measures to pass on the benefits of the cut to the people. He said the cut in public transport fares would be started from Peshawar and later extended to other districts of the province. The minister said directives would be issued to the deputy commissioners and the inspection committees formed to ensure effective implementatof the measures. “It is expected that a noticeable reduction in transport fares and other items will become apparent within a short timeframe”, he said. Kakakhel said good leadership and transparent governance played a pivotal role in ensuring that the benefits of such measures reach the citizens.