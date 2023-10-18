Funeral prayer of martyred soldier offered with military honour

Soldiers carry the coffin of a military soldier in Peshawar. —AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of martyred Sepoy Waris Khan was offered with full military honour in his native town Karak District on Tuesday.

Sepoy Waris Khan had embraced martyrdom in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said a large number of army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer of the martyr who left behind a widow and two sons besides parents.

“The determination and morale of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army cannot be shaken by the cowardly acts of the terrorists. The war against terrorism will continue until the end of the last terrorist,” the ISPR release added.