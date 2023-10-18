MMC doctor shot dead in Nowshera

Police stand guard along a road they blocked after Taliban militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP

NOWSHERA: The registrar of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) was shot dead by his rivals in Nowshera Kalaan on Tuesday.

Dr Irfan, a resident of Gondal in Kurram tribal district, told the police that he along with Dr Izzatullah, who was his cousin and registrar of the MMC, were on their way to the Mardan Medical Complex for performing duty.

He said that as they reached Nowshera Kalaan situated on Nowshera-Mardan road, accused Muhammad, Umar and Inayat, residents of Gumbat in Kurram, who were riding a bike, opened indiscriminate fire on Dr Izzatullah.He said that he sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The complaint said that the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine due to which he sustained minor injuries.The police registered a case and started an investigation.