Function held to mark QWP’s foundation day

The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leaders on October 17, 2023, during a celebration of the eleventh foundation day of the party. — Facebook/Qaumi Watan Party

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Tuesday held a simple but graceful function at its headquarters to celebrate the eleventh foundation day of the party.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao hoisted the party flag in a symbolic act to mark the day. QWP provincial Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, Secretary Information Asad Afridi Advocate were also present.

The QWP was established on October 17, 2012. It aims to strive for attaining provincial autonomy and economic rights for the Pakhtuns living in the country. Meanwhile, a separate ceremony was held at the Watan Kor Sherpao in Charsadda, where a large number of workers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sherpao reiterated the resolve that no effort would be spared to work for the wellbeing and prosperity of the Pakhtuns. “We will not rest until the Pakhtuns get their due rights,” he vowed amid loud sloganeering from the enthusiastic activists present at Watan Kor, the QWP’s headquarters, which was adorned with tri-colour party flags.

Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP was striving to get the rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enshrined in the constitution. Commenting on the prevailing political situation, he said that election was the only way to steer the country out of the crises.

He said that skyrocketing inflation coupled with joblessness had made life difficult for the have-nots. Hailing the decrease in the prices of the petroleum products, Sikandar Sherpao said that electricity tariff should also be lowered to give relief to the people. The QWP leader called for efforts to improve relations with Afghanistan.