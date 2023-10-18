Amn Jirga protests killing of teenager in Nowshera

A representational image of a shadow showing a gun and hands. — Unsplash/File

NOWSHERA: Two accused forced their entry into the house and shot dead a teenager in the presence of his mother in Adamzai area in Akora Khattak on Tuesday.

Naila, the mother of slain youth, told the police that she and her son Wahaj Ali, 16, were present at home. She said that in the meantime accused Rahmat Khan and Ihtisham came and opened fire on my son.

The complainant said that her son sustained multiple bullet injuries and was killed on the spot. The motive behind the incident was stated to be a brawl between the two sides a few days ago. Meanwhile, the elders and members of the Amn Jirga led by Pir Zulfiqar Bacha placed the body on the Grand Trunk Road to protest the killing.

The elders expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation and increase in use of drugs, killing and kidnapping incidents.Amn Jirga district chief Pir Syed Zulfiqar Bacha said that Nowshera district had become a hub of crimes, including use of ice (methamphetamine), hashish, heroin and incidents of mobile and vehicle snatching, theft, robberies, murders and attempted murder occurred in broad daylight.

They said that parents of youths and law-abiding citizens were concerned about the rising incidents of crimes but the local police had become silent spectators to the worsening law and order situation and rampant criminal activities of outlaws.