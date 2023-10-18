Industrialists hail cut in fuel prices

A person filing a car on a petrol pump. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Welcoming the recent reduction in fuel prices, the industrialists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said that the government’s decision would give a boost to industrial and trade activities.

Speaking at a meeting, the Industrialists Association, Peshawar, Ayub Zakori said that the prices of electricity, gas and fuel increased during the last one year due to which the prices of essential goods had increased.

He, however, expressed the hope that the industrial process would be accelerated after massive reduction in fuel prices made by the government.Ayub Zakori said industrialisation would lead the country toward sustainable economic growth and enhance exports.

He demanded the government to reduce prices of electricity and gas and ensure implementation of business-friendly policies at every level to promote industries and businesses activities to stabilise the economy.

He also urged the government to take pragmatic steps to resolve industrialists’ issues and create a favourable environment to attract investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The business community and industrialists’ association should be consulted before formulation of policies, he said.

“The association will continue playing its role in protection of industrialists’ rights and interest and provide all facilities and incentives through government at central and provincial level,” he added.He also reaffirmed his commitment that the association would continue to cooperate with government and relevant authorities.