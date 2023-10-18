Weather turns chillier in Shangla after rain, snowfall

Snow can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

ALPURI: The torrential rains in the plain areas coupled with light snowfall in the mountainous parts turned the weather chillier in Shangla district.

Many areas received heavy downpours that started on Monday evening and continued intermittently. The rain led to a drop in the temperature in Alpuri and also set the stage for the second spell of snowfall in the mountainous parts of Shangla district.

The people along with their cattle from villages had already started moving to plain areas as the rain and snowfall heralded winter in the upper mountainous parts of the district. The local residents were also seen wearing woolies and sweaters besides installing furnaces at homes for heating.The doctors advised the parents to keep their children warm to prevent them from cold and other diseases caused by chilling winter.The weather pundits have predicted more rains and snowfall.