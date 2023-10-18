Forestation project employees demand salaries

WANA: The employees of the South Waziristan Forest Department working under the mega forestation project Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, which was started a few years ago, have not received salaries for the last one and a half years.
The employees said they would stage a protest if the salaries were not paid to them. The employees said that they had played an important role in forest conservation and plantation campaigns, but they were not getting their wages.
The employees said that they had not received salaries for the last one and a half years. When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer Zeeshan said he had sent letters to the project director and the chief conservator to seek the release of funds for the salaries.
Soldiers carry the coffin of a military soldier in Peshawar. —AFP/FileRAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of martyred...
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after Taliban militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19,...
Prominent educationist of KP and a former vice-chancellor of universities, Ajmal Khan. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: Prominent...
The Qaumi Watan Party leaders on October 17, 2023, during a celebration of the eleventh foundation day of the party....
A representational image of a shadow showing a gun and hands. — Unsplash/FileNOWSHERA: Two accused forced their...
Solar panels can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/FilePESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services...