Forestation project employees demand salaries

People are planting saplings in connection with the 10 billion trees tsunami project at Baloki Nature Reserve Project. — APP/File

WANA: The employees of the South Waziristan Forest Department working under the mega forestation project Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, which was started a few years ago, have not received salaries for the last one and a half years.

The employees said they would stage a protest if the salaries were not paid to them. The employees said that they had played an important role in forest conservation and plantation campaigns, but they were not getting their wages.

The employees said that they had not received salaries for the last one and a half years. When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer Zeeshan said he had sent letters to the project director and the chief conservator to seek the release of funds for the salaries.