Cops ordered to take on street criminals

KP Police during a snap checking in Swabi on October 17, 2023. — X/@KP_Police1

PESHAWAR: The police force in the provincial capital has been directed to go after the street criminals aggressively and register all the cases if any victim approaches a police station to report the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi issued the directives while chairing a meeting of all the divisional and sub-divisional police officers on Tuesday.

The action was ordered after an unprecedented increase in snatching and thefts in the capital city.The SSP directed the cops to adopt aggressive policing against the street criminals, keep a check on all those released from jails and compile a data of the criminals as well as ice (methamphetamine) sellers and addicts in their areas.

He circulated a cellphone number to send him a text if any cop refuses to lodge a case. The cops were directed to go after the land grabbers, ice dealers, those brandishing weapons or involved in any kind of crime while taking care of the innocent people.

Hardly a few percent of the cases are being registered at the police stations while in a majority of the incidents, cops avoid lodging FIRs by dodging the complainants.Even if someone approaches a senior, the police station staff register mere roznamcha or daily diary.

Most victims in cases of cell phones and cash snatching, theft at homes, shops and other places never approach police as they believe that they are not going to get any relief.Apart from the weak performance by the respective station house officers and a lack of commitment and coordination in the team at divisional level, inflation and other factors have led to manifold increase in the street crimes.