Gang led by fake FIA inspector busted

Islamabad: A joint team of Khanna police and the Investigation Wing of the Islamabad police have busted a gang of kidnappers led by a fake officer of a sensitive intelligence agency and recovered the ransom amount with two cars, fake identity cards from the sensitive intelligence agency, mobile phone sets and other valuables snatched during the kidnapping.



A person with his accomplices, introducing himself as an officer of the sensitive intelligence agency, kidnapped a citizen from Islamabad Expressway near Sawan Stop after holding him at gun point and took him to Fauji Colony where they confined him in the darkroom and inhumanly tortured him.

The Khanna police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the alleged FIA inspector under sections 365/385/170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and initiated an investigation against the suspected officer of the sensitive intelligence agency and his aides.

The victim, Faqir Hussain resident of Sawan, lodged a complaint with the Khanna police station saying that he was standing at Sawan Stop at Islamabad Expressway when a wireless set carrying person came out of a car stopped near him, introduced as an officer of the Intelligence agency, whipped out gun and forcibly pushed him in his car after holding him at gunpoint.

“They took me to a house in Fauji Colony and impounded him in a room and tortured him ruthlessly demanding cash and my car as ransom,” the victim said and added that he snatched his valuable mobile phone set and cash. He said that they took to the place where his car was parked and took the car in their custody.

He said that they released him with the condition that he would have to pay an extra amount of Rs400,000 within a limited time. The Khanna police took up the case and referred it to the Investigation wing of the Islamabad police and constituted a joint team to make headway with the gangsters.

The investigation team raided the hideout at Fauji Colony where the victim was confirmed and tortured and finally hunted down one of the gangsters identified as Mohammad Ismael resident of Fauji Colony, Pirwadhai, and recovered the ransom amount of Rs300,000, two cars, two mobile phone sets and other valuables to the tune of Rs3.9 million.

The police are conducting raids to hunt another prime accused introduced himself as Col. Ajab Khan (Fake officer) who was part of the kidnapping gang. The police claimed that the suspect has been located and would be arrested soon.