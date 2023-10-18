Talk on techniques, methods in research

Islamabad: Department of Anthropology, Quaid-i-Azam University, in collaboration with the American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), organised a talk on "Seeing things as they are: techniques and methods of research" here Monday.
Dr Noman Baig, Director, AIPS, shared insights from his research experiences in Karachi's bazaar. During the seminar, he emphasised that the aspiration to see things as they truly are, required a suspension of judgment, because even a momentary pause in judgment can lead to profound insights and wonders. He further delved into how research methodologies can help researchers gain a deeper understanding of their subjects. The interactive session between PhD, MPhil and BS students with the speaker helped in understanding the non-Eurocentric epistemologies.
