Transporters ordered to reduce fares by 10 to 15pc

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has directed transporters to immediately reduce transport fares by 10 to 15 per cent.

He also ordered the Deputy Commissioner to allocate space within seven days to establish ‘Sabzi Mandi’ for the residents of Rawalpindi where locals could purchase fresh vegetables and fruits at controlled prices. The Commissioner has also directed to present a detailed list of price magistrates who will remain in markets to arrest profiteers and hoarders round the clock in this regard. All decisions were taken in a meeting held here in the Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Hasan Waqar Cheema, Secretary Transport Authority Rashid Ali, and several other high-ranked officers were present on the occasion. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has also directed to arrange a meeting with flour mill owners to reduce prices of ‘atta’ immediately. He said that Special Branch officials will fully help local administration to point out profiteers and hoarders in markets.

He showed big concerns about ‘atta’ prices and directed the deputy commissioner to warn flourmills to immediately reduce prices. The price magistrates will perform duty day and night to control prices in open market shops, he said. “We have established a Complaint Centre for the public where they can register their complaints against overcharging,” he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed us to work day and night to provide maximum relief to the public, the commissioner said. The commissioner also said that locals can directly complain against profiteers and hoarders by telephone Number 051-9270011.

The locals belonging to different walks of life appreciated all these decisions and appealed to higher authorities to implement them in letter and spirit. They said that the commissioner and deputy commissioner took such kinds of decisions many a time but badly failed to control profiteers and hoarders.