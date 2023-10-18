Transporters cut fares on CM’s order

Buses and other public transport vehicles can be seen filled with passengers. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The ‘Mohsin Speed’ initiative swiftly took effect, prompting transporters to reduce public transport fares within a mere eight hours, responding to the government’s 48-hour ultimatum.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the bus stand to assess the situation and gathered information about the revised fares from passengers.

Passengers conveyed their appreciation for the reduced fares during interactions with the CM. They highlighted that initially, the fares were exorbitant, but the timely intervention led to a significant reduction. Naqvi engaged in conversation with passengers, seeking their feedback on the revised fares, and acknowledged that the lowered fares, aligned with the decrease in petroleum costs, were directly benefiting the passengers. He affirmed a commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at providing relief to the people.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Ibrahim Murad, along with the commissioner, DC Lahore and CCPO were also present, underscoring the government’s collaborative approach to address public concerns and ensure responsive governance.

Earlier, the Punjab government on Tuesday issued directions to all the administrative officers to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of reduction in petroleum products’ prices directly to the people.

These instructions were issued by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman during a video link meeting of all deputy commissioners held at the Civil Secretariat.The meeting reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market in Rawalpindi.

The chief secretary ordered that the direct benefit of drop in the oil prices should be passed on to the masses. He said that the reduction in fuel prices would reduce the cost of transportation, adding that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.

The chief secretary also asked the deputy commissioners to notify the new slashed rates of food items and transport fares after consulting all the stakeholders. He said that the administrative officers have to work in a dynamic manner to control the profiteering and hoarding. He mentioned that the Special Branch and Urban Unit would continue performing duties of monitoring regarding price control.