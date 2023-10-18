Missing child found dead

LAHORE:Body of a four-year-old child who went missing few days back was recovered from a drain in Factory Area.
The victim Ahmad went missing few days back. On Tuesday, his body was recovered from a drain. Police removed it to morgue and collected forensic evidences from the crime scene. A woman who was living on a rented premises nearby was spotted on CCTV. She was taken into custody.
Meanwhile, a woman working on a private clinic died under suspicious circumstances in Raiwind City. The victim Shama was at the private clinic. Suddenly during work her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to hospital where she died.
Four injured in firing
Four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were injured in an incident of firing over property in the Shahdara area. Reportedly, the victim Ayyaz had a dispute with his brother-in-law Adeel. On the day of the incident, he came along with four accomplices and opened fire leaving them injured. The injured were identified as Shahbaz 41, Ayyaz 35, Zoya Ayyaz, 25, and Eman, 07. A police team collected forensic evidence.
Biker hit to death
A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in the Kahna area. The victim identified as Nauman was riding a bike. As he reached near Sui Asal, Gul Wairha, a truck ran over him. He received serious injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.
