Services Hospital parking scam: NAB hands over Rs10.15m recovered amount to MS

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh handed over Rs10.15 million recovered cheque to Services Hospital MS Dr Munir Malik in NAB Lahore office.

According to the details, the NAB Regional Bureau had recovered the amount in Services Hospital parking scam. The matter of defaulted contractors was brought into NAB Lahore notice on which a proper inquiry was authorised by DG NAB Lahore, last year. During the course of inquiry, the accused contractors opted to return all pending amounts to NAB officials within stipulated time, however, the NAB officials held plea bargain to the tune of Rs10.15 million equalling to total default amount.

Three police officers transferred

IG Punjab Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers. Muhammad Umar Farooq has been posted as SSP intelligence CTD Punjab, Lahore, Mustafa Hameed as SSP Security Special Branch, Punjab, Lahore, and Tanveer Ahmed as SP PHP DG Khan.

PO arrested from abroad

Punjab police arrested a proclaimed offender from the United Arab Emirates and brought him back to Pakistan.

After the arrest of the accused Babar Hussain, the total number of criminals who have been arrested from abroad reached 126. According to the details, the accused Babar Hussain escaped to the United Arab Emirates four years ago after committing robberies. Punjab Police issued red notices from Interpol, continued follow-up for the arrest. Finally the accused was arrested from United Arab Emirates and handed over to Jhelum Police for further action.