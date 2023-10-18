Former Balochistan IGP’s guard shot dead in Karachi

A representational image showing a police tape against the background of a police vehicle. — AFP/ File

A retired police constable who served as a guard of a former Balochistan inspector general of police (IGP) was shot dead in the Sohrab Goth area on Tuesday.

The firing incident took place at a house located in Usmania Society in the Sohrab Goth area. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased constable was identified as 40-year-old Qasim, son of Mukhtar Hussain. He had been posted in Sindh Police Security Zone II and was the father of five daughters.

According to his family, he had been posted as a guard for former Balochistan IGP Mir Zubair for many years as all his guards, who were personnel of the Sindh police, had gone with him to Balochistan when he was appointed as the IGP.

After his retirement, Zubair had moved to Islamabad and his guards had also gone with him. Qasim was receiving pension from the Sindh police and living in Islamabad. Police said he came to Karachi from Islamabad two days ago to congratulate his brother on opening a milk shop and was shot and killed under mysterious circumstances from the balcony of the drawing room.

The family said that after having dinner, he was asleep on the drawing room’s floor when he was shot and killed by an unidentified person apparently from the balcony on the night between Monday and Tuesday.