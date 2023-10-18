Two robbers killed, as many arrested in injured state

Police stand guard near the French Consulate building in Karachi. — AFP/File

In two alleged encounters on Tuesday, two suspected robbers were killed and another two arrested. A sweeping operation also led to the apprehension of 20 suspects.

Two robbers lost their lives during an alleged encounter with police in Orangi Town. According to police, the confrontation occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday in Gulshan-e-Zia within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station.

According to police, a patrolling police team attempted to chase four suspects riding on two motorcycles. However, the suspects opened fire on the cops in an attempt to evade capture.

The policemen returned fire killing two of the suspects while the remaining two managed to flee. The bodies were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police also seized two pistols, one motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash from the possession of the deceased men whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

In a separate incident, an encounter transpired between police and a group of robbers in the Teen Hatti area. Following a brief exchange of gunfire, two robbers were arrested in an injured state. The detained individuals were later identified as Nair Masih, 23, son of Ashiq Masih, and Robert, 24, son of Akram Masih. Both the suspects were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment. Police seized a pistol and a motorcycle from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Sacchal police executed a comprehensive search operation in Sikandar Goth inspecting more than 200 residences. This operation resulted in the apprehension of 20 suspects who were taken into custody and transferred to the Sacchal Police Station for verification and interrogation. A spokesperson for the District East police said the operation was spearheaded by the Sohrab Goth SP and over 300 police constables participated in it.