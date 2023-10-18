High court acquits govt official in assets beyond means case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building in Karachi. — SHC/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday set aside the conviction awarded to SITE’s former assistant engineer in assets beyond means case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

Ali Asghar Bhambhan had been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs50 million by an accountability court for possessing various properties, agricultural lands and assets worth millions of rupees beyond his known sources of income.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the appellant had purchased several agriculture lands, residential properties and petrol stations in Mehrabpur and Karachi, besides operating bank accounts in his and his son’s names in which transactions exceeded Rs100 million.

The appellant’s counsel said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against his client, while the case had not been sustained after the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on NAB amendments.

He said the prosecution had failed to prove that the assets were purchased through corruption and corrupt practices. Besides, he added, the prosecution calculated the assets’ value as per the market value instead of their value at time of their purchase.

The appellant’s counsel also pointed out that his client had already served the sentence, and requested that the high court set aside the order of the trial court.

The NAB special prosecutor supported the order of the trial court, saying that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellant, and requested that the high court increase the sentence.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusing the evidence, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the appellant because these properties were accumulated with legitimate sources of income.

The court said that besides being a government official, the appellant is a landlord and has multiple source of income other than his salary, which includes but is not limited to businesses agriculture, real estate, rice trading and cattle farming, adding that these incomes were not taken into account while convicting the appellant.

The bench said NAB wrongly evaluated the properties at market value instead of their value at the time of their purchase, which led to highly inflated values being accorded to the properties, which was unjustified. Besides, added the court, there was no evidence of corruption and corrupt practices.

The high court then set aside the order of the trial court, and acquitted the appellant from the charges. The bench also dismissed NAB’s appeal to increase the appellant’s sentence.