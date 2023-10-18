Tribunal reserves order on appeal against approval of Wahab’s nomination papers

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab during a speech on August 4, 2023. — Facebook/Barrister Murtaza Wahab

An election tribunal on Tuesday reserved its order on appeals against the acceptance of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s nomination papers for a union committee seat in Mauripur Town.

Wahab had filed the nomination papers for the UC chairman post in Saddar Town’s UC-13, Mauripur Town’s UC-3 and Ibrahim Hyderi Town’s UC-8 to contest the local government by-elections scheduled for November 5.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Zahid Jadoon and Sajid Niazi, and Mohammad Hussain of the Jamaat-e-Islami had filed appeals with the election tribunal and the West District & Sessions Court to challenge the returning officer’s decision to accept Wahab’s nomination papers for the UC chairman post in Mauripur Town’s UC-3.

The judge reserved his order after hearing arguments from both sides, and set October 19 as the date for the pronouncement of his judgement on the matter.

Advocates Usman Farooq and Hasnain Ali Chohan, who represented the appellants, contended that the mayor was neither a registered voter nor a resident of the UC or the West district. They said he was registered as a voter in Civil Lines, District South.

The lawyers said Section 35-C of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, does not allow a person to contest an election from a council if they are not enrolled as a voter in that council or ward.

The RO unlawfully accepted the nomination papers of the respondent, without considering the applications submitted by the petitioners and law laid down by the superior judiciary in this respect, they added. They requested the tribunal to declare the RO’s order void, and restrain Wahab from contesting the by-poll from the said UC.

Wahab’s lawyer Barrister Jaffer Raza, however, argued that his client was eligible to contest an election from any UC. He requested the judge to dismiss the appeals.