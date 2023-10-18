Let them play

A few weeks ago, girls in Swat were not allowed to play cricket in a public ground. While some say that this was done due to ‘safety reasons’, there were people (among protesters) who said that girls should not be allowed to play cricket. It is unfair that girls are forced to miss out on these things due to our conservative mindset.
We cannot keep ignoring this stuff. Authorities have to make awareness programmes, promotion of female role models, the start of a dialogue with religious leaders, the creation of safe spaces for women, and introduction of sports into school curricula in changing deeply ingrained beliefs. It is also important to engage men and boys to stand up for the rights of their sisters, daughters and friends.
Amir Yasin
Turbat
