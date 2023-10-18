For fresh law graduates, the initial days of their career are quite stressful. When I was young, I used to notice names of law chambers on lawyers’ files and note them down, mentally making a note to send my CV to these places. Over the years I have learned that every senior wants fresh graduates to have enough experience to help him/her during case preparation. This is odd as an early-career law graduate cannot be expected to have enough experience. Job ads posted for ‘internships’ also require graduates to have a minimum of two years of experience.

I believe there is a need for government intervention. What it can do is to grant a special status to best-performing law firms and distribute funds to accommodate maximum students. Also, law firms should see a student graduating from a law school in a village with zero facilities and one from a foreign institution through the same lens. All students deserve to be treated fairly.

Nazim Khan

Karachi