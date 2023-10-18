Smoking kills

Over 22 million people (20 per cent of the country’s adult population) are addicted to smoking in Pakistan. Surprisingly, school- and college-going students also smoke to look ‘fashionable’. This urge for social acceptance gradually leads them to become a helpless victim of addiction. Similarly, many people consume tobacco to feel relaxed.

These people do not understand the deadly consequences of what they see as a harmless habit. A number of lung and heart diseases are caused by excessive smoking. The government must take effective steps to put an end to smoking and save the future of young people.

Asma Nasir

Turbat