Out of water

Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city, and yet it is facing a severe water crisis partly due to the growing influence of the water mafia. A network of individuals and groups are exploiting the city’s water resources and controlling and selling water through unauthorized connections and tankers. The local authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue, which has exacerbated the crisis. Systemic governance failures and inadequate infrastructure also contribute to this issue.
Water scarcity affects the city’s sanitation conditions and residents’ quality of life, especially in poor and marginalized communities. Addressing the crisis requires a comprehensive approach that addresses corruption, invests in infrastructure, regulates water distribution, and promotes public awareness.
Laiba Khan
Karachi
