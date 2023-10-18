Ease for all

National Savings recently launched a mobile application which provides details of transactions for customers who have investment in the Bahbood Savings Certificate (BSC), Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), Shuhada Account (SA) schemes. However, customers who have investment in the Special Savings Certificate (SSC) and Defence Savings Certificate (DSC) schemes do not have this facility.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) frequently receives complaints of less payment of profit, over deduction of withholding tax, undue deduction of Zakat, etc, from account holders. Why doesn’t the CDNS facilitate customers of these schemes? Most account holders are not tech-savvy and do not use mobile applications; the CDNS needs to immediately start an SMS alert service so the chances of complaints regarding embezzlement are minimized.

Arif Khalil

Karachi