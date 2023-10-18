Inflation trumps accountability

While on a TV talkshow, the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif stated that the people’s issue is inflation and not accountability. One would agree. In fact, accountability pertains to the elite class including politicians and those with tons of money beyond their means. Unfortunately, NAB continued to remain under the influence of the government over the past many years and so could not do what it was supposed to. Instead, it also has remained a source of confrontation between government and opposition, hindering progress in the country. Under the circumstances, unprecedented inflation is what has ruined the peace of the less privileged in the country. As such, so-called accountability translated into inflation and unemployment which are badly hitting the underprivileged class who are unable to make ends meet. One could argue that this in turn leads to lower-level corruption as well as theft and mugging.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad