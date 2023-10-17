Radio Pakistan Peshawar building’s rehabilitation discussed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel and caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday discussed the rehabilitation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building.
An official handout said that the meeting took place in Islamabad. The two discussed rehabilitation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building and other issues. The meeting discussed the measures being undertaken to improve law and order in KP.
