International community urged to help stop genocide of Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Sunni Rabita Committee of the Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat on Monday urged the international community to stop the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians by Israel.
The demand was made as the party took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine . The participants of the rally walked through different bazaars in the city. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the Palestinians who have been facing fresh Israeli atrocities for the last over one week.
They condemned the Israeli barbarities against the innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and said the Muslim leaders should play a role in stopping the Palestinians genocide. The speakers said the Palestine issue could be resolved only when the Muslim world took the concrete steps.
