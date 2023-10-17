LG reps seek funds, powers to serve masses. Representational image from The Food Ranger

MIRANSHAH/KHAR: The chairmen of union and neighbourhood councils on Monday asked the government to provide offices, funds and powers to them under the restoration of Local Government Act 2019 so that they could serve the masses in a true sense.

Speaking at a press conference, UC chairman Noor Madad Khan, Abur Rahman and others said that the government had not provided them funds and offices, due to which the local residents were faced with a host of problems.

They said people had pinned high hopes on them that they would be served but non-availability of funds the LG representatives could not do anything for them.

The reps said that people were faced with problems with acquiring birth and domicile certificates as there were no offices and equipment to resolve their issues.

They demanded the government to restore the LG Act 2019 and provide resources so they could better serve the masses. The LG representatives threatened to launch a protest movement if their demands were not met.

KHAR: The LG representatives in Bajaur also staged a protest demonstration outside the press club and urged the government to provide funds and offices forthwith.

Talking to reporters, chairmen of various union and village councils, including Dr Khalilur Rahman, Pervez Khan, Malik Sajjad Ali and others said that the government was employing delaying tactics to provide resources and offices to the elected LG representatives.