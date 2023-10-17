Empowering farmers stressed on World Food Day

A walk to mark World Food Day was held by the Department of Food Sciences and Technology at Government College Women University Faisalabad on October 16, 2023. APP

Islamabad: As part of World Food Day 2023 celebrations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (FAO) KP office in collaboration with PepsiCo Pakistan, hosted a cross-sectoral panel discussion at University of Agriculture in Peshawar.

The panel discussion focused on the Living Indus Initiative, highlighting the theme, “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind,” aiming to raise awareness about food security, sustainable agriculture, and the fight against global hunger and poverty.

Senior representatives from World Food Programme, UN Women, and the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as academics, were in attendance. This theme harmoniously aligns with the goals of the Living Indus Initiative, a collaborative venture between the government of Pakistan and UN agencies, dedicated to repairing and restoring the ecological health of the Indus River Basin, especially in the face of pressing climate challenge.

Farrukh Toirov, FAO’s Head of Office in KP, highlighted the nexus between the mighty Indus River and the region’s agricultural prospects. He emphasised the importance of water for agriculture and food security. He stressed the need for responsible and efficient water management to support sustainable agriculture through initiatives like the Living Indus Initiative. This approach helps build resilience in the face of climate challenges and ensures access to balanced and nutritious food for all. Haseeb Malik, Director of Agriculture Operations, discussed the company’s efforts in the panel. He focused on restoring the Indus Basin, promoting sustainable agriculture, and supporting farming communities, particularly women.