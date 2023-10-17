Time to take care to avoid respiratory tract infections. Representational image from x/NaveenSankarS.

Rawalpindi: The number of cases of respiratory tract infections, colds, flu and throat infections are reported to have increased in this region of the country because of a sudden fall in temperature particularly at night and in the morning.

According to health experts, it is time for individuals to take extra care to avoid seasonal infections that may hit the population severely in the days to come. It is important that in the existing weather conditions, the rise in pollution is a major factor behind the increase in the number of cases with respiratory tract infections. The healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already started receiving a significant influx of patients with the complaints of respiratory tract infections particularly throat infections. Experts believe that the weather is in transition phase and it may cause spread of seasonal infections though the situation can be controlled by creating awareness among the public on how to avoid certain infections that may be mild to moderate in healthy persons but may cause complications for chronic patients. In the days to come, the air quality may get poorer. Experts say that the majority of the population have not started wearing warm clothes as yet though the sudden temperature fall at night demands warm clothing. A good number of people are still consuming cold drinks and ice cream while the change in weather demands intake of hot fluids like green tea and soups.