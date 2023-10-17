Mob attacks police station after death of local in custody. Representational image from Telegraph India

PESHAWAR: Locals attacked the Yakatoot police station by pelting stones after a local held by the cops died at the Central Prison on Monday.

Reports said one Shamsher Ali who was held by the police from Yakatoot for carrying ice or meth. He was later shifted to the central jail where he died mysteriously on Monday. The relatives said he died due to torture while the authorities said he died after his health condition deteriorated. He was taken to hospital but he could not survive. The relatives and villagers later staged protests outside the Yakatoot police station. They pelted stones and attacked the main gate. Police had to fire teargas shells to disperse the mob.