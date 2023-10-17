Prospect of ‘special relief’ to Nawaz worries PPP. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has raised apprehensions about the prospect of “special relief” to PMLN leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his return on October 21.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by courts of law and he will have to face the law on his return as he went abroad with the consent of the Imran Khan government and also through a judiciary decision, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Husain Bukhari said in a statement on Monday. “It is surprising to hope that the judiciary will set a precedent for special relief for Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

While reiterating the demand of the PPP for an announcement of the election date and schedule, the PPP secretary general said that elections were necessary for the continuation of the parliamentary system. “The PPP demands a level playing field for all,” he maintained.

He said the PPP had gifted the Constitution to the country and made sacrifices for its enforcement and the protection of democratic, human and economic rights of the people of Pakistan. “The caretaker government’s mandate is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan for transparent elections. The caretakers should remain neutral and go home after fulfilling the responsibility of conducting free, fair and transparent elections,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court should ensure the implementation of its decision on elections.

A few days back, National Assembly Speaker and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf also smelled some sort of understanding on Nawaz’s return.