Civilian wounded in attack on Peshawar police station. The News/File

PESHAWAR: A civilian was wounded when the Tehkal police station in the provincial capital was attacked with a hand grenade on Monday evening. Heavy contingents of police rushed to the spot after the explosion as a result of the attack.

Superintendent of Police Cantt Waqas Rafiq told media persons that a man, Khalid, coming to seek police assistance was wounded in the explosion while all the policemen remained unharmed.

The bomb disposal unit was called while CCTV footages and other pieces of evidence were being collected from the vicinity.

Officials said the explosiondamaged the building. A number of police stations in Peshawar have come under attack in the last several months. The police stations have come under attack frequently in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and other districts.