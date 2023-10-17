Sizable funds being spent on 28 hospitals: CS

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman. x/jakramaimc

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that sizable funds are being spent on the reconstruction of 28 major hospitals and provision of medical equipment. He said this on Monday during his surprise visit to Mayo Hospital where he inspected the construction work of the emergency block.

The chief secretary issued instructions regarding display of signage and proper arrangement of lighting for the convenience of patients.

He said that the construction work should be in accordance with the prescribed standards. He mentioned that the SOPs would be issued to standardise the civil works of health facilities across the province. The chief secretary further said that timely completion of public welfare projects is a priority. He said that all possible resources are being utilised to improve the health facilities in the province. Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Dr Mehmood Ayyaz gave briefing to the chief secretary. Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil was also present on this occasion.