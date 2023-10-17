Factory gets award

The Lucky Cement Limited plant can be seen in this picture. — The Lucky Cement Limited website

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lucky Cement Limited has won the best corporate report award in the cement sector category at the best corporate and sustainability report awards. “This recognition further reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations,” maintained an official

He said the adoption of the international integrated reporting framework in our report was a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well-informed about all of our business operations and performance.