Factory gets award

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lucky Cement Limited has won the best corporate report award in the cement sector category at the best corporate and sustainability report awards. “This recognition further reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in all aspects of our operations,” maintained an official
He said the adoption of the international integrated reporting framework in our report was a testament of our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well-informed about all of our business operations and performance.
