Driver arrested with 600 drug pills

JAMRUD: Police recovered 600 illicit pills and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in the Wazirdhand area here on Monday.
A police official said that the cops had set up a checkpoint on Jamrud-Peshawar road, where they stopped an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number 9051.Upon searching the Peshawar-bound three-wheeler, the police recovered 600 drug pills and arrested the driver, identified as Taj Mohammad, a resident of Peshawar.
