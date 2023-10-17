Driver arrested with 600 drug pills

A representational image of pills. — Unsplash/File

JAMRUD: Police recovered 600 illicit pills and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver in the Wazirdhand area here on Monday.

A police official said that the cops had set up a checkpoint on Jamrud-Peshawar road, where they stopped an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number 9051.Upon searching the Peshawar-bound three-wheeler, the police recovered 600 drug pills and arrested the driver, identified as Taj Mohammad, a resident of Peshawar.