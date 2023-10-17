 
Tuesday October 17, 2023
Sports competitions arranged in Lower SW

By Adam Khan Wazir
October 17, 2023
A representational image of a hard ball. — Unsplash/File
WANA: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Youth Affairs Department and district administration jointly organised sports competitions in the Lower South Waziristan district here on Monday.

The competitions included boxing, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts, bodybuilding, and deadlifting. The chief guest at the event was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Lower SW Kashmir Khan, while District Youth Officer Sardar Ali, Drug Inspector Sibghat Ullah, and police officer Abdur Rehman were also present. Sardar Ali said that the Youth Office was committed to introducing unique sports, in addition to the traditional ones in the region.