Restoration of LG Act 2019 demanded

Thousands staged protest in Wana against terrorism. — X/@NaimatUllahWazi

WANA/JAMRUD: Local government representatives in the Lower South Waziristan district staged a protest on Monday, criticising the government for not fulfilling commitments towards them.

A substantial number of elected local government representatives, comprising village and neighbourhood council members, participated in the demonstration.The demonstrators said the government’s commitments to local government representatives had not been met, adding that the transfer of powers to the local level was delayed. They said both the previous government of PTI and the incumbent caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demonstrated evasive behaviour and harmed the image of local body representatives in the eyes of the public. They said the government had failed to allocate funds for local government representatives, as well as resources like offices and honorariums.

They highlighted a lack of cooperation from the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Despite holding a non-political administrative position, the governor has failed to support our cause and is, in fact, impeding our efforts,” alleged one of the speakers.

The elected representatives also demanded the restoration of the Local Government Act of 2019. They said that failure to address the demands by October 18 would result in further protests, including demonstrations outside the Governor’s House in Peshawar and the Directorate of Local Government KP.