Two children die in Mohmand roof collapse

A collapsed house can be seen. — INP/File

GHALLANAI: Two children were killed and seven others of a family sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Shaheed Banda in Essakhel area in Mohmand tribal district on Monday.

Talking to reporters, the members of affected family Adam Khan, Fazal Rahim and Ismail said that their mud-built house caved in because of torrential rains the previous night in Shaheed Banda.As a result, two children were killed and seven members sustained injuries.

The injured were first shifted to a local hospital from where they referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.Meanwhile, Adam Khan, Fazal Rahim and Ismail complained that officials of district administration had neither visited the affected family nor provided any relief.

A former lawmaker Nisar Mohmand alleged that officials of district administration had shown negligence, who even did not bother to visit the affected family.He urged the officials to provide relief, including tents and food items to the victim family as soon as possible.