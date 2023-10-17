Minimising disaster risks; PDMA launches work on Winter Contingency Plan

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) building. — PDMA website

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), under the guidance of the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has started working on the Winter Contingency Plan for the year 2023-24.



In an essential pre-winter planning and orientation meeting, Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, chaired a session with additional deputy commissioners Relief & HR.

“This comprehensive contingency plan aims to mitigate potential losses resulting from winter-related natural hazards, including extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activity in the mountainous north and west,” said Inayatullah Wasim while talking to officials.

He highlighted the essential role of Additional Deputy Commissioners Relief and HR as the “eyes and ears” on the ground, responsible for monitoring and reporting on disaster situations. He stressed the importance of understanding and adapting to prevailing climatic conditions, acknowledging their impact on disaster preparedness and response.

The secretary emphasized the significance of proactive planning to mitigate the effects of disasters, reinforcing that preparedness is crucial in reducing potential damage.He stressed the importance of effective interaction with medical staff and healthcare facilities to ensure the availability of medical resources during disaster situations.

The secretary stressed the need for a robust pre-planning and coordination mechanism to ensure that all stakeholders work seamlessly together during emergencies. He addressed the importance of tourist preparedness, ensuring that the local tourist industry was adequately prepared to deal with potential disasters while prioritising the safety of tourists.

Director General of PDMA, Janat Gul Afridi outlined the Winter Contingency Plan’s approach, which stratifies districts based on vulnerability and risk assessments, ranging from very high to low vulnerability levels. Each distinct weather pattern will have its tailored contingencies.

He said comprehensive data collection tools have been developed and shared with stakeholders.Iqbal Wazir, Director, Disaster Risk Management at PDMA, elaborated on the proactive preparedness measures being implemented in line with guidelines stipulated by the National Disaster Management Authority.This approach aims to streamline responses at both provincial and district levels, ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders.