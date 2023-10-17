Concern voiced at lawlessness in Bara

Police stand guard ahead of a Muharram procession in Peshawar on August 7, 2022. — AFP

BARA: Expressing concern over the worsening law and order, the office-bearers of the Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Monday asked the police to stop harassing the people or else they would stage a protest.

Speaking at a press conference, Bara Siyasi Ittehad President Shah Faisal said businessmen, political and social figures were receiving extortion calls in Bara. He said grenade attacks were also carried out on their homes.

Shah Faisal said 300 cases of extortion were registered at the Bara Police Station, adding that the poor law and order had affected business activities in Bara. He asked the police authorities to make public the report of a probe into the Shalobar Naugzi Baba incident.