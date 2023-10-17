Bajaur Green clinch cricket trophy

This still shows the team playing in the Bajaur Cricket League tournament. — YouTube/Crickslab

KHAR: The Bajaur Green clinched the trophy after beating the team of Bajaur Police in a thrilling final match in the Bajaur Cricket League tournament on Monday.

The Bajaur Police opted to bat first and scored 229 runs in the 20 overs. Two batsmen of Bajaur Police, Sahibzada Abdullah scored 96 runs not out while Sadat made 35 runs but their other batsmen could not face the fast bowlers rival teams, who were sent to pavilion one after the other.

The batsmen of Bajaur Green played a magnificent game and chased the 229 score in the 19th over.Abdullah scored 75 runs followed by Zubair and Naeem with 70 and 50 runs, respectively.

Sahibzada Abdullah and Izzatullah were declared the best batsman and bowler of the tournament.Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq was the chief who gave away trophies and prizes to the winner and runner up teams.